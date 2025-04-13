Women’s Six Nations: England take their time to turn up the heat and go on rampage against Ireland

By Ben Jaycock

Women’s Six Nations

Ireland................................5pts

Try: Costigan 25

England ...........................49pts

Tries: Talling 35, Harrison 49, Jones 53, Bern 58, 67, Kildunne 71, Clifford 75

Conversions: Harrison 35, 50, 54, 59, 68, 71; Aitchison 76

England overcame a first-half wobble to restore their attacking mojo and maintain their Grand Slam quest in the Women’s Six Nations after defeating Ireland 49-5.

Not the first time in this tournament, the Red Roses endured a slow start with Ireland’s rapid line speed and turnover prowess causing headaches for the Engl...