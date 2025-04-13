Dominant France give Wales the runaround

■By SAM JACKSON
France............... 42pts
Tries: Boulard 5, 16, Bigot 41, Feleu 44, Penalty 67, Champon 79
Conversions: Bourgeois 6, 17, 42, 45, 80
Wales .................12pts
Tries: Williams 10, Crabb 23 Conversion: Bevan 23
EMILIE Boulard’s two tries helped maintain France’s Grand Slam quest after overpowering Wales in front of a full house in Brive.
Wales’ wait for a first win under new head coach Sean Lynn goes on, as does a first victory on French soil, but they can be encouraged by an improved performance.
Boulard was back in the line-up a...
