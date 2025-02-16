Six Nations – Great that we found a way to win, says Ollie Sleightholme

By Adam Hathaway

Ollie Sleightholme insists England have finally broken their glass ceiling but urged them to take a leaf out his club Northampton’s book.

Saints won the Premiership title last year after making a habit of getting close games over the line, something England had not done for a year until last weekend’s 26-25 win against France.

There were four of Northampton’s league winners in England’s backline, including wing Sleightholme, that beat the French.

Last season they won games against Newcastle, Bath, Harlequins, Saracens twice, Gloucester, Sale, Exeter and Bath, again in the f...