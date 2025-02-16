Matt Sherratt backed to give Wales a boost

By Gary Fitzgerald

Matt Sherratt has the coaching powers to help remove some of the doom and gloom hanging over Welsh rugby says Harlequins boss Danny Wilson.

Sherratt, 47, who started out on his career as an RFU development coach back in 2005, has been brought in as interim Wales boss following the departure of Warren Gatland.

Wilson, who recruited Sherratt to his Cardiff coaching team during his time in charge of the Blues, feels he is the best choice for the job.

He has been given the remaining three Six Nations games against Ireland, Scotland and England to try and turn the side’s fort...