Six Nations – Alex Mitchell’s Calcutta Cup revenge mission

By Adam Hathaway

Alex Mitchell is on a mission to lay England’s Calcutta Cup bogey to rest after taking lessons from Antoine Dupont.

The scrum-half saw the great Frenchman at close range in last Saturday’s 26-25 win over France at Twickenham.

That ended a run of seven defeats against top-tier opposition, but England have a shocking record against Scotland, who arrive at Twickenham on Saturday, and have not beaten them since 2020.

Steve Borthwick’s side regathered in Bagshot last Wednesday buoyed by the win over Dupont and co but have a score to settle with the Scots.

Fired up: Alex Mitchel...