Warren Gatland – We made too many mistakes

Head coach Warren Gatland said he understood people’s frustration after Wales crashed to their 14th consecutive defeat and a worst-ever world ranking of 12th, one place below Georgia.

The result in Rome cranks up the heat on Gatland’s position at the helm with favourites Ireland next up on February 22.

He said: “I can understand people’s frustration and we are frustrated and disappointed as well because we created opportunities but we have made mistakes and the penalty count was disappointing.

"I know how hard we are working. As a coaching team and players they are not hard fixes but we need...