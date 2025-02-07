Six Nations – Italy vs Wales Betting Preview

By Peter Ryan – @PeterRyanSports

Wales will head to Rome to take on Italy to kick off the second round of the Six Nations.

It is 100% crunch time for both Warren Gatland’s squad and the Italian team, as they will be desperate to secure their first win in over a year.

However, this will be a difficult challenge, as this is not the Italy of old. The game will likely be close, which means there are some exciting betting options to explore.

The high stakes of this match make it a must-watch for all rugby fans.

Italy

After a promising tournament, the Italians headed into this year’s campaign with optimism. They are coming off a disappointing loss to Scotland at Murrayfield.

Gregor Townsend’s team secured a 31-19 victory, but Italy showed a lot of heart and fight.

Despite limited possession, the Italian side remained competitive, primarily through accurate goal-kicking courtesy of Tommaso Allen, who kept the scoreboard ticking over.

The Italian pack showed phenomenal determination, particularly in defensive situations. Their resilience is truly inspiring and gives hope for a strong performance against Wales.

Among their standout players is Juan Ignacio Brex, whose defensive leadership and awareness have played a big part in this Italian revival.

His partner in the centre, Tommaso Menoncello, has established himself as a real force on the field.

Sebastian Negri is an absolute workhorse in the forward pack and will look to bring a physical presence to the contest.

Italy will feel confident going into the game against Wales as they look to get their first win of the championship.

Wales

It was a disheartening Friday night in Paris last week for everybody involved in Welsh rugby. It is safe to say the Welsh were thrashed by their French counterparts 43-0.

It was a disappointing performance from Wales, as it was the first time they failed to score in a Six Nations match since 1998.

There will be a lot of pressure on the side, as sadly, it will likely be their only winnable game, and even that is a stretch.

The repercussions of a loss could be massive, as it could cause a significant reset in Welsh rugby. It could make or break Gatland’s future as head coach and shape the perception of the rebuild.

Either way you look at it, the pressure will be on, and the side will need key players to step up.

Captain Jac Morgan will look to lead by example, as he was a standout player in last week’s performance. Ben Thomas will be looking to orchestrate the attack and get the backline moving correctly.

If the ball gets to Josh Adams, the winger has shown he can make an impact. Wales will look to rise to the occasion and defeat their Italian opponents.

The Bets

There are some exciting betting options to consider for this game.

The best bet is that Italy will win by more than eight points. Looking at the landscape of the two teams and the fact that it’s going to be played in Rome, the Italians are firm favourites.

There is value in backing the underdog, as Wales has the talent in their squad to pull off an upset.

For those who like a long shot, you will see a significant return if you place a bet on Jac Morgan to have the most turnovers; the back-rower has shown he can be lethal around the breakdown.

His eight turnovers in the URC demonstrate how effective he can be at winning possession.

Best bet: Italy to win by more than eight points – 23/20

Value bet: Wales to win – 12/5

Long shot bet: Jac Morgan to have the most turnovers – 11/1

READ MORE: Reuben Morgan-Williams: The Overlooked Talent Who Deserved a Shot in Wales’ Six Nations Squad