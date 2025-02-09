Six Nations: Italy hold on to leave Wales with little hope

By Brendan Gallagher
Italy .................................... 22pts
Try: Capuozzo 20
Conversion: Allan 21
Penalties: Allan 7, 29, 34, 61, 74
Wales ..................................15pts
Tries: Wainwright 70, Penalty 78
Penalties: B Thomas
Italy, not without late alarms after finishing the game with 13 players, won the so-called battle of the wooden spoon as Wales slipped to a 14th straight defeat.
On a treacherous afternoon, Italy’s kicking game was far superior to Wales, as was their chase, but the Azzurri suffered a bad case of altitude sickness as the novelty of a second consecutive...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login