Six Nations: Italy hold on to leave Wales with little hope

By Brendan Gallagher

Italy .................................... 22pts

Try: Capuozzo 20

Conversion: Allan 21

Penalties: Allan 7, 29, 34, 61, 74

Wales ..................................15pts

Tries: Wainwright 70, Penalty 78

Penalties: B Thomas

Italy, not without late alarms after finishing the game with 13 players, won the so-called battle of the wooden spoon as Wales slipped to a 14th straight defeat.

On a treacherous afternoon, Italy’s kicking game was far superior to Wales, as was their chase, but the Azzurri suffered a bad case of altitude sickness as the novelty of a second consecutive...