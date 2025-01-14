Maro Itoje replaces Jamie George as England captain for Six Nations

Maro Itoje will lead England into the upcoming Guinness Six Nations after replacing Jamie George as captain.

George has been in charge since the 2023 World Cup but is demoted to vice-skipper alongside Ellis Genge, with his Saracens team-mate Itoje taking on the role on a permanent basis for the first time.

Itoje has previously deputised for George when the hooker has been replaced in the second half of games and the promotion continues the 30-year-old lock’s rise as a leader, having been appointed his club’s captain at the start of the season.

Head coach Steve Borthwick has picked a 36-man squad for the Six Nations that includes rampaging Saracens number eight Tom Willis, but is missing veteran prop Dan Cole and scrum-half Ben Spencer.

New Leadership

“With 88 England caps, Maro has been a central figure in this squad for many years, bringing a vast amount of experience both on and off the field,” Borthwick said.

“He’s a calm, influential leader, renowned for his commitment to upholding high standards and his ability to motivate those around him.

“His strong rapport with the squad and coaches, combined with his leadership experience at Saracens, makes him ideally placed to take on this responsibility.

Itoje (centre) has previously deputised for George when the hooker has been replaced in the second half of games (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I’d like to recognise the outstanding leadership of Jamie George, whose contributions as captain have been significant and will continue to play an important role as a vice-captain.”

At 34 years old, George faces a battle to be involved in the next World Cup in 2027 and is fighting for his position as first-choice hooker, with pressure coming from Luke Cowan-Dickie and Theo Dan.

Questions were also asked of George’s suitability for the captaincy given he was frequently replaced early in the second-half, coming off at time when matches were hanging in the balance.

England won only five of their 12 Tests in 2024 and suffered a string of narrow defeats to France, New Zealand and Australia.

Honoured

“I’m incredibly humbled and honoured to have been asked by Steve to be England captain,” Itoje said.

“It’s a truly incredible privilege for both me and my family and I feel grateful to have been given this opportunity.

“With the role comes a great deal of responsibility, but I’m at a point in my career where I feel ready to give my all to serve the team and the fans with the captaincy, and also produce my best on the field.

“It’s reassuring to know there is a group of senior players to support me and help build on the achievements of Jamie, who has led the team brilliantly and who has been a great friend and leader for so many years.

“I am excited by the squad of players we have – who are all hungry for success – and I look forward to leading them out for the forthcoming Six Nations.”