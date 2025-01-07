England winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso ruled out for entire Six Nations

England wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso will miss the entire Six Nations because of the dislocated shoulder sustained on club duty for Exeter last month.

Feyi-Waboso is to undergo surgery on the joint damaged against Sale on December 21 which will rule him out for around three months, the PA news agency understands.

The 22-year-old is one of England’s most dangerous players with a strike rate of five tries in eight matches and, if fit, would have been an automatic pick for the Six Nations opener against Ireland on February 1.

Apart from the setback to Steve Borthwick’s hopes of overseeing a revival in the Championship following a poor autumn, Feyi-Waboso has been denied the most important stage of all to press his claim to British and Irish Lions selection.

Andy Farrell takes the Lions to Australia this summer and the Chiefs finisher was a frontrunner for one of the back three spots because of his impact since making his Test debut in last year’s Six Nations.

He was also forced to sit out the matches against South Africa and Japan in November after being concussed against Australia.

His absence stretches England’s back three resources with George Furbank likely to miss the start of the Championship with a broken arm.

Ollie Sleightholme and Tom Roebuck will compete to fill the vacancy on the wing, although the former limped off in Northampton’s victory over Bath on Sunday.

Borthwick names his squad for the Six Nations next Tuesday with the head coach needing to turn England’s fortunes around as scrutiny on his position grows following a disappointing 2024.

