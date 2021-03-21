France 32-30 Wales: If it’s any consolation Wales, this was a classic match for the ages

WALES had the most astounding Grand Slam of all torn from their grasp in the cruellest way possible last night, leaving them sorely in need of some Scottish connivance to land the Six Nations title.

That Wales played their full part in one of the truly great matches of any era, anywhere, any time may not sound much of a consolation this morning but through time they will appreciate that they did the wider game a massive favour with the sheer verve of their challenge.

A try bonus-point win by 11 points or more over Scotland back at the Stade de France on Friday night will give France the tit...