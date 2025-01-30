England U20s relishing Ireland challenge in Six Nations opener – Tom Burrow

By Dan Robertshaw

England U20s captain Tom Burrow has heralded the professionalism shown by his teammates in the build-up to their Six Nations opener against Ireland tonight.

Last year’s U20s side drew with Ireland in a dramatic finish at The Rec, but the Sale Sharks lock says the dedication and level of detail required in camp has instilled the belief in England’s current squad that they can get the job done in Cork.

He said: “The confidence in our group comes from the ownership we take day to day. We build our process and our game model – it comes throughout the weeks, we don’t just turn up and play.

“So our confidence comes from within the group as a whole.

“Having that brotherhood, knowing that you’ve got 22 other lads around you that are all on the same page, with the same message, and the same intent to go and win gives you the confidence you need to go out there and put your best foot forward.”

Captaincy

While assuming the captaincy for your first U20’s game may be daunting for some, 19-year-old Burrow is taking it in his stride.

Indeed, he has no shortage of leadership experience, having captained the U19s as well as Yorkshire Rugby academy in previous years, and toured with the U20s group last year as they won the Junior World Championships in Cape Town.

While not selected to play, Burrow took a great deal from the tour and says it is these sorts of experiences that have shaped him as a player and leader.

He said: “I was sat in the stands in Cape Town watching the boys put in an excellent performance, which was pretty cool.

“It’s a really close group – a lot of us have known each other for years. There’s a lot of charisma in the team.

“For me, it’s just about directing that and keeping us on track.

“In terms of leadership style, I’d say I’m confident and I like to take authority. I’m not afraid to give someone the hairdryer treatment if needed!

“But I also feel I work well when I communicate with lads individually, checking up on boys and making sure we’re on the same page.

“You can’t be a leader unless you put it in yourself. So you have to make sure your actions replicate your words.”

Father-Son

Burrow’s father Mark – also a lock – played for Saracens on the verge of the professional era, and the 6ft 8in youngster attributes much of his personal and professional development to the influence of his dad.

However, Burrow is determined to carve his own path within the game and develop the dynamic attributes required of the modern second row.

He said: “My dad coached me for 15, 16 years and the impact he had has made me the player I am today.

“He was tough on me as a kid and instilled some proper values that I still stick to now. But without him, I probably wouldn’t be where I am.

“He was absolutely chuffed when I told him I was skipper.

“But I want to make my own stamp on the game, not follow exactly in his footsteps – they’d be pretty slow!

“We have different qualities as players. I want to be a great lineout threat and add value round the park, and overall go about things my own way.”

Ireland Challenge

Burrow will look to announce his captaincy with a statement win against Ireland at Virgin Media Park this evening, likely the toughest opponents England will face in this year’s tournament.

However, while the Yorkshireman is determined to come away with the result, he acknowledges the work it has taken to get to his position and says he will be sure to enjoy the occasion.

He said: “It’s massively special to play for England. It’s every kid’s dream to represent your country, and to captain the side is a level above.

“I’m looking forward to the tests ahead, but also just making memories and playing some good rugby along the way.”

