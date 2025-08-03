International Rugby
Ireland…………..27 Scotland ……….21
World Cup worry after Packer is sent off
■By PAUL EDDISON England .................97pts Tries: Feaunati 5, Packer 7, Rowland 10, 27, 44;...
Wallaroos dazzle as they put Wales to sword
■By BEN JAYCOCK Australia ...........36pts Tries: Stewart 16, Moleka 31, Amosa 40, Tuinakauvadra 45,...
Props who were able to go the distance
PETER JACKSON THE MAN TRULY IN THE KNOW THE Lions used to replace their...
Rees-Zammit’s US dream a bridge too far
NOW that Louis Rees-Zammit has abandoned his American dream, Jordan Mailata stands alone at...