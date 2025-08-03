Connect with us

Ireland…………..27 Scotland ……….21

IRELAND fought back from 14-0 down to begin their World Cup preparations in style with a five-try victory.
Having lost to Italy last week, Scotland went ahead with tries from Lisa Thomson and Lucia Scott.
But Scotland lost hooker Lana Skeldon to a serious-looking injury on the half-hour mark and Ireland hit back with tries from Sadhbh McGrath and Meabh Deely to make it 14-12 at half-time.
Ireland debutant Nancy McGillivray scored their third to go in front. Emma Orr scored a solo try for Scotland but Ireland grabbed two more from Niamh O’Dowd and Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird.

