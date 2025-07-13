Connect with us

International Rugby

We’re gutted not to be in the semi-final

CONNOR TREACEY
ENGLAND U20 & BATH BACK ROW

WE’RE gutted not to be in the semi-finals. We set our sights high, and to fall just short hurts. But now it’s about how we respond, and we’ve still got an important job to do against Wales in the fifth-place play-off. It’s not the game we wanted to be in, but we’re fully focused on finishing the tournament strongly and showing who we are as a team.
We’ve had to be really honest with ourselves after the group stage. It’s been a fast-paced campaign, with barely five days between matches. T...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in International Rugby