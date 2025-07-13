Connect with us

International Rugby

Tuipulotu hat-trick is not enough as Argentina grab the last spot

WEDNESDAY ROUNDUP
■ By BEN JAYCOCK

Try time: Kepu Tuipulotu scores against Australia

BATH hooker Kepu Tuipulotu scored a hat-trick as England beat Australia in a thriller 36-33, but it wasn’t enough as the defending champions missed out on the semi-finals.
Argentina’s four-try bonus point in their 52-26 defeat to France was enough to beat Mark Mapletoft’s men to the final last four spot by a point as the highest-ranked second-place team.
England will rue their second pool match defeat to South Africa, in which they failed to pick up any points and now ...


 

