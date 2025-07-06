Connect with us

International Rugby

Ireland miss chance to get past Italians

POOL C
■ By SAM JACKSON

Italy ....................18pts
Tries: Casartelli 12, Gritti 59 Conversion: Todaro 60 Penalties: Todaro 36, 72

Ireland...............16pts
Tries: Yarr 63, Minogue 81 Penalties: Wood 25, 52
IRELAND’S bid to reach the semi-finals suffered a damaging setback as they slipped to a heartbreaking defeat against hosts Italy in Viadana.
Oisín Minogue, a late call-up to the matchday squad, touched down in stoppage time to give Ireland a chance to snatch a dramatic draw but replacement fly-half Sam Wisniewski pulled the touchline conversion wide...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in International Rugby