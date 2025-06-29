Connect with us

Old foes know they are facing tough rematch

POOL A

Australia v South Africa
Today. 2.30pm
AUSTRALIA and South Africa meet again in the World Rugby U20 Championship today at Stadio San Michele in Calvisano, Italy, kicking off their tournament campaigns.
The Junior Wallabies, who edged the Junior Boks 29-24 in May, have retained most of that lineup for this important rematch.
Australia’s forwards feature props Finn Baxter and Trevor King, alongside Lipina Ata, who scored in the previous win.
Captain Eamon Doyle remains at lock, with Charlie Brosnan shifting from back row to lock. Flankers Eli Langi and Tom Robinson contin...

