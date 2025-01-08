Wales prop Leon Brown forced to retire after multiple neck surgeries

Wales and Dragons prop Leon Brown has announced his retirement from rugby with immediate effect because of a neck injury.

Brown won the last of his 24 caps against Scotland almost a year ago, having made his Test debut in 2017.

The 28-year-old had not played for the Dragons since October.

“All good things must come to an end and as I look back on my career, although shorter than I had hoped, I do so with many fond memories and no regrets at all,” Brown said, in a statement on the Dragons website.

“I’ve always believed that everything happens for a reason, and sometimes things just aren’t meant to be.

“Even though the rest of my body feels ready to continue to play, my neck clearly has other ideas.

“After three surgeries in the last three seasons, it is time for me to listen to it and call it a day.”

Dragons’ interim head coach Filo Tiatia added: “We are all disappointed that Leon is retiring, but fully understand the decision he has now taken.

“He has left no stone unturned, with his dedication and professionalism, and really developed as a leader in my time with him.

“Leon has been an important player for the club, a success story from our academy system, with his performances earning international recognition.”