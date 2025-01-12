Jeremy Guscott: Four changes to fire up England

Jeremy Guscott

Whoever makes the England Six Nations squad, to be announced on Tuesday by Steve Borthwick, I cannot imagine much in the way of change.

This article focuses on changes in just four positions: hooker, No.8, inside centre and outside centre.

It also looks at whether Borthwick should make adjustments. Because no team can hope to be successful without the two central positions in the pack and the backline being in great working order.

Current situation at hooker

There has been plenty of chatter since the autumn around Jamie George, as both England captain and hooker.

At the age o...