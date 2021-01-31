Rugby Australia tell Lions: Play Springboks down here

■ By PETER JACKSON

AUSTRALIA are offering to save the endangered Lions tour by staging it on neutral ground in Sydney and Brisbane this summer.

Amid mounting opposition to switching the series from South Africa to the UK and Ireland, the Wallabies’ initiative protects the Lions’ cherished tradition of playing only in the southern hemisphere.

Rugby Australia’s alternative proposal, as tabled by chief excecutive Andy Marinos, the former Wales centre, extends to four Tests, the three against the World Cup holders plus one against the Wallabies. They are also offering the most elusive ingredient...