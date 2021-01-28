Lions have become a farce rages Willie John McBride

WILLIE John McBride has accused the four Home Unions of turning the Lions into a ‘total farce’.

The most venerated of all Lions is calling on the organisers to scrap plans for switching the scheduled summer tour from South Africa to Britain and Ireland, warning that such a move could hasten the demise of the world’s most famous touring team.

“I fear for the Lions,’’ McBride tells The Rugby Paper. “I worry that they could now be on their way out. They are doing what I was scared they would do by playing a series at home.

“It’s a farce, a total farce.

“They have lost the concept of the Lions a...