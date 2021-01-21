Fans’ petition backs Lions tour to South Africa

■ By ADAM ELLIS

A PETITION has been launched to preserve the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa and urged the tour organisers to delay plans until 2022.

Strongly opposed to the mooted alternative of hosting the Springboks in the UK and Ireland, over 5,000 people have joined the call for the traditional Lions tour to the southern hemisphere to remain intact.

Created by MSG Tours founder and five-time tourist Mark Gardner, the petition has set a target of 30,000 names in time for the final meeting to be held by the Lions board on January 29.

“We put up a form and felt if we could g...