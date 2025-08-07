Rugby Championship 2025 New Zealand Preview: Can the All Blacks avenge last year’s disappointment?

New Zealand head into the 2025 Rugby Championship with plenty to prove.

Under head coach Scott Robertson, the All Blacks are aiming to reclaim a title they’ve historically dominated, winning it a record 20 times.

However, they enter this year’s campaign in unfamiliar territory, not as defending champions.

South Africa, led by Rassie Erasmus, lifted the trophy in 2024, breaking New Zealand’s recent stranglehold on the competition.

Since 2012, the All Blacks have only failed to win the Championship on three occasions, underlining their consistent excellence.

But with the Springboks on the rise and Australia and Argentina building momentum, the pressure is on Robertson’s side to reassert their dominance.

New Zealand had a strong Summer Series, sweeping France 3–0, though it came against a weakened French side.

Still, the wins will boost confidence ahead of a tough competition that will see four of the top seven in the world battling it out.

While the All Blacks remain favourites, they’ll need to be at their best to fend off a hungry Springboks side and re-establish themselves as the southern hemisphere’s top team.

Second in the world to South Africa’s first, the pressure is on the All Blacks.

What are New Zealand’s fixtures for The Rugby Championship?

The All Blacks kick off their 2025 Rugby Championship with two tough Tests in Argentina, facing Los Pumas in Cordoba on 16 August and Buenos Aires on 23 August.

They then return home for a pair of high-stakes matches against fierce rivals South Africa, first at Eden Park on 6 September, then in Wellington on 13 September.

The final two rounds are all about the Bledisloe Cup, as they take on Australia in the iconic Eden Park cauldron on 27 September before heading to Perth for the return leg on 4 October.

Round 1: Saturday 16 August – 22:10, Argentina vs New Zealand (Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes)

Round 2: Saturday 23 August – 22:10, Argentina vs New Zealand (Estadio Jose Amalfitani)

Round 3: Saturday 6 September – 08:05, New Zealand vs South Africa (Eden Park)

Round 4: Saturday 13 September – 08:05 New Zealand vs South Africa (Wellington Regional Stadium)

Round 5: Saturday 27 September – 06:05, New Zealand v Australia (Eden Park)

Round 6: Saturday 4 October – 10:05 Australia v New Zealand (Optus Stadium)

Biggest Talking Point

Eden Park.

Eden Park is more than just the All Blacks’ home ground. It’s a place of history and pride for New Zealand rugby.

Since 1921, the All Blacks have lost there only ten times.

No team has beaten them at the stadium in over 30 years, with the last loss coming against France in 1994. For generations of fans, Eden Park has come to symbolise everything the black jersey stands for.

This year, the All Blacks will play two key Rugby Championship matches at Eden Park. The first is a heavyweight clash against South Africa on September 6. The second, on September 27, is the Bledisloe Cup match against Australia.

Considering that their games against the Springboks are almost certain to decide the winner of the competition, having their home game at the fortress that is Eden Park could make all the difference.

Head coach Scott Robertson knows what this place means. Playing here is about more than winning. It’s about honouring the legacy and continuing a tradition built over decades.

How New Zealand’s squad is shaping up ahead of The Rugby Championship

The All Blacks have named their squad for the 2025 Rugby Championship, with head coach Scott Robertson unveiling a group that blends experience with emerging talent.

Four uncapped players have been included, with loose forward Simon Parker selected in the main squad after a standout Super Rugby season with the Chiefs.

Prop Tevita Mafileo, halfback Kyle Preston, and utility back Leroy Carter have been named as injury cover.

Robertson praised the newcomers, highlighting their consistency and readiness for the step up.

The return of key players Tamaiti Williams, Wallace Sititi, Peter Lakai, Finlay Christie, and Josh Lord adds further strength.

Dutch-born lock Fabian Holland retains his place in the squad after a standout series against France which saw him make his first few appearances in the All Blacks jersey.

Several regulars, including Tyrel Lomax, Cam Roigard, Luke Jacobson, Noah Hotham, and Caleb Clarke, will miss the opening rounds due to injury but may feature later on in the competition.

Forwards: Scott Barrett (captain), Ethan de Groot, Samipeni Finau, Fabian Holland, Luke Jacobson, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Peter Lakai, Tyrel Lomax, Brodie McAlister, Fletcher Newell, Ollie Norris, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea (vice-captain), Wallace Sititi, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Codie Taylor, Pasilio Tosi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa’i, Tamaiti Williams

Backs: Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett (vice-captain), Caleb Clarke, Noah Hotham, Rieko Ioane, Will Jordan, Anton Lienert-Brown, Ruben Love, Damian McKenzie, Emoni Narawa, Billy Proctor, Cortez Ratima, Sevu Reece, Cameron Roigard, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Quinn Tupaea

By Charlie Elliott

