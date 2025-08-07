Rugby Championship 2025 South Africa Preview: Can the Sprinboks make it back-to-back titles?

South Africa head into The Rugby Championship full of confidence. They are the reigning champions, reigning world champions, and currently ranked number one in the world.

After a strong summer, where they eased past Italy and Georgia without needing to hit top form, the Springboks look well-prepared for another title push.

Rassie Erasmus used the summer to give game time to fringe players and try out new ideas, which helped show off the incredible depth in the squad.

Although they didn’t face the same level of opposition as Argentina, Australia, or New Zealand, that may work in their favour. While those teams had tougher matches, South Africa were able to rest key players and avoid injury.

On the other hand, some might wonder if the Springboks are battle-ready heading into this campaign.

Still, with proven stars like Eben Etzebeth and Cheslin Kolbe in the mix, and a new generation of talent coming through after the Junior Boks won the U20 World Championship, South Africa have plenty to be excited about.

They have never managed to win back-to-back Rugby Championships before, but this year could be different. A win at Eden Park would be a huge step toward making that happen and looks set to be the deciding game against the All Blacks.

What are South Africa’s fixtures for the 2024 Rugby Championship?

South Africa’s Rugby Championship journey starts with two home games against Australia, first at Ellis Park and then at Cape Town Stadium on August 16 and 23.

After that, they travel to New Zealand for two tough tests, including a big challenge at Eden Park on September 6, where the All Blacks have not been beaten since 1994.

The second New Zealand game will be at Wellington Regional Stadium on September 13. To finish the tournament, South Africa faces Argentina twice, first at Kings Park Stadium on September 27, then in London at Twickenham Stadium on October 4.

The trip to Eden Park will be a real test as they try to overcome the All Blacks’ stronghold there.

Round 1: Saturday 16 August – 16:10, South Africa v Australia (Ellis Park Stadium)

Round 2: Saturday 23 August – 16:10, South Africa v Australia (Cape Town Stadium)

Round 3: Saturday 6 September – 08:05, New Zealand vs South Africa (Eden Park)

Round 4: Saturday 13 September – 08:05 New Zealand vs South Africa (Wellington Regional Stadium)

Round 5: Saturday 27 September – 16:10, South Africa vs Argentina (Kings Park Stadium)

Round 6: Saturday 4 October – 14:00, Argentina vs South Africa (Twickenham Stadium)

Biggest Talking Point

South Africa have never won back-to-back Rugby Championship titles, but they have a real chance to change that this year.

After winning the 2024 edition, Rassie Erasmus and his team are chasing another milestone that would further cement their place at the top of world rugby.

Ranked number one in the world and fresh off back-to-back World Cup triumphs in 2019 and 2023, the Springboks are already a dominant force. Another title would strengthen their already strong case as the greatest team of this era.

However, they’ll face a serious challenge from the All Blacks, especially when they meet at Eden Park, a ground where South Africa have struggled for years.

Erasmus has shown he’s willing to take risks, trying out new ideas during the summer Tests.

These included a mid-field lineout lift and an intentionally mishit kickoff to win a scrum against Italy. His bold approach could be the edge they need.

How South Africa’s squad is shaping up for The Rugby Championship

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has selected a strong 37-player squad for the first two Tests against Australia in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship.

The group combines plenty of experience, including 24 Rugby World Cup winners, with exciting new talent. Five players who made their Test debuts during the recent series are included, and three standout Young Guns from the Junior Springboks’ U20 World Championship-winning team have been invited to train with the squad.

Some players, like Thomas du Toit, are taking a rest, while Jasper Wiese is unavailable due to suspension.

Others have returned to their clubs to get game time but remain on standby if needed.

Forwards: Lood de Jager, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jean-Luc du Preez, Eben Etzebeth, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Ruan Nortje, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Marnus van der Merwe, Marco van Staden, Boan Venter, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Cobus Wiese

Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker, Jesse Kriel, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Manie Libbok, Canan Moodie, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Edwill van der Merwe, Morne van den Berg, Grant Williams, Damian Willemse

By Charlie Elliott

