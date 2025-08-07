Rugby Championship 2025 Australia Preview: British and Irish Lions experience to benefit the Wallabies?

Australia go into this year’s Rugby Championship campaign with a fair bit of confidence after a strong series against the British and Irish Lions, which the Wallabies were only one last-minute Hugo Keenan try away from winning.

That experience against the Lions also means that the squad is extremely sharp and battle-hardened, especially compared to an All Blacks side who faced effectively France’s ‘B’ team, a South African side who’s best opponent was Italy, and an Argentina team that how two Tests against an England squad missing their best players.

Joe Schmidt’s side are ranked sixth in the world and are no pushovers, as shown by their final two Tests against the Lions that saw them go toe-to-toe with some of the best northern hemisphere players.

There is also no ‘Giteau Law’ in place, meaning that Schmidt isn’t limited in terms of selection and the head coach can pick players playing all around the world.

Australia have a few injuries to contend with, especially in the early rounds, but a full-strength Wallabies side has the capabilities of facing up to anyone.

The Australian media has already been hyping up the opener against the Springboks, stating that the preparation could make all the difference for the Wallabies and that they have an outside chance of winning the title.

What are Australia’s fixtures for the 2025 Rugby Championship?

Australia’s Rugby Championship schedule opens with two tough away games against World Cup holders South Africa on 16 and 23 August at Ellis Park and Cape Town Stadium.

They then face Argentina at home, playing in Townsville on 6 September and Sydney on 13 September.

The final two rounds double as Bledisloe Cup fixtures against New Zealand, with the first match at Eden Park in Auckland on 27 September, and the return leg at Optus Stadium in Perth on 4 October.

Round 1: Saturday 16 August – 16:10, South Africa v Australia (Ellis Park Stadium)

Round 2: Saturday 23 August – 16:10, South Africa v Australia (Cape Town Stadium)

Round 3: Saturday 6 September – 05:30, Australia vs Argentina (Queensland Country Bank Stadium)

Round 4: Saturday 13 September – 05:00, Australia vs Argentina (Allianz Stadium)

Round 5: Saturday 27 September – 06:05, New Zealand v Australia (Eden Park)

Round 6: Saturday 4 October – 10:05 Australia v New Zealand (Optus Stadium)

Biggest Talking Point

Australian rugby officials have confirmed the end of the long-standing ‘Giteau Law’, which previously limited the number of overseas-based players eligible for Wallabies selection.

The law previously required a minimum of 30 Test caps for Australia, and five seasons at Super Rugby level in order to be selected while playing abroad, and only three overseas-based players can be selected per tournament/series.

Players such as La Rochelle‘s Will Skelton and soon-to-be Europe-based stars Taniela Tupou (Racing 92), Tom Hooper (Exeter), and Langi Gleeson (Montpellier) stand to benefit from the change.

Despite the policy shift, Rugby Australia has stated that head coach Joe Schmidt will prioritise home-based players if they are of “equal calibre” to their overseas counterparts.

“Joe has complete freedom to select whoever he feels is best for the team. That’s always been the case,” said Rugby Australia’s director of high performance, Peter Horne.

“The Giteau Law is essentially redundant now.”

How is Australia’s squad shaping up ahead of The Rugby Championship?

The Wallabies have named a 35-man squad for their upcoming two-Test tour of South Africa.

The group remains largely unchanged from the squad that faced the British and Irish Lions, with several enforced changes due to injury. Fly-half Tane Edmed has been called in to replace Tom Lynagh, who was sidelined with a concussion.

Scrum-half Jake Gordon is also unavailable, prompting veteran Nic White to return from retirement plans, and uncapped Ryan Lonergan to join the squad. Lonergan is one of three debutants, alongside winger Corey Toole and prop Aidan Ross.

Hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa officially joins after answering a late call-up last week, following injuries to David Porecki, who has since retired, and Matt Faessler.

Josh Flook, Josh Nasser, and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto are the other new inclusions.

Forwards: Angus Bell, Nick Champion De Crespigny, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson, Aidan Ross, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Will Skelton, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson

Backs: Ben Donaldson, Tane Edmed, Josh Flook, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright

By Charlie Elliott

READ MORE: Rugby Championship 2025 Argentina Preview – Can Los Pumas go one better this year?