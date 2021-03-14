Benetton v Cardiff Blues: Owen Lane aims to hit top gear again like Ellis

OWEN Lane and Cardiff have been inspired by the sensational return of Ellis Jenkins as Blues look to finish the season on a high.

Wales flanker Jenkins is back after two years out with a knee injury and putting in remarkable performances given his long absence.

Lane, 23, has had injury struggles of his own with hamstring, foot and shoulder problems, but last week signed renewed his contract to stay in Cardiff.

Lane said: “Ellis is a big inspiration for us and his situation was also a bit of a reality check for me. I was in and out of the injured club throughout the two years he was rehabbing...