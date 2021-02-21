Ospreys 10- Zebre: Rhys Webb try offers rare highlight in ugly affair

OSPREYS head coach Toby Booth admitted he was concerned for the future of the PRO14 after this appalling game.

The Welsh region were 10-0 winners against an awful Zebre side thanks to a try from man-of-thematch and captain Rhys Webb.

Josh Thomas also kicked a penalty and conversion but of greater significance than the actual result was the paucity of the encounter. There was a complete lack of basic skill, errors galore, constant kicking and equally constant ill-discipline.

It was a blessed relief to everyone inside the Liberty Stadium and no doubt those watching on television when referee N...