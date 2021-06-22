Ospreys announce capture of Exeter wing Alex Cuthbert

The Ospreys have completed the deal to bring Alex Cuthbert back to Welsh rugby from Exeter Chiefs.

As exclusively reported by The Rugby Paper on June 6, the British & Irish Lions winger will leave Sandy Park this summer to make his return to the PRO14.

Capped 48 times, with one of his Tests seeing him feature for the Lions, Cuthbert will link up with wing parter George North at the Ospreys after becoming one of Toby Booth’s top targets.

“I am really buzzing about this now it’s done and I can’t wait to put that Ospreys jersey on and put my best foot forward next season,” said Cuthbert.

“This is a really good opportunity to come back to Wales. Speaking to Toby I really like the direction he wants to take the team.

“I believe I can add quite a lot to the team and joining the Ospreys was just an exciting prospect and one I couldn’t turn down.

“They have world-class players already and I know Alun Wyn (Jones), Tips (Justin Tipuric) and George (North) from my time with Wales and the Lions. They have added to that list of players for the new season and, of course, my good friend Gareth Anscombe is at the Ospreys.

“Toby is building a team culture, and it’s something I know and have experienced with the Chiefs, and that is something players and everybody can use to really thrive and achieve great things with.

“I know I have to knuckle down, work hard and prove myself with my performances on the pitch.”

Ospreys head coach Booth said: “Alex is a proven performer at the highest level and will bring with him his experience of playing Test rugby and experience with a team that has a proven winning mentality, having been Premiership and European champions in 2020.”

Cuthbert becomes the third Exeter player to sign for the Ospreys for next season, following prop Tomas Francis and hooker Elvis Taione.

Jac Morgan, Michael Collins, Jack Regan, Osian Knott and Ben Warren have all also penned deals with the Swansea-based region.