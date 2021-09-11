Hayes: Johnson can give Chiefs lift-off

By NATHAN ROCHE

Preview Exeter v SaleToday, Kick-off 2pmEXETER assistant coach Tom Hayes has backed Rachel Johnson to give the Chiefs a ‘lift in energy’ as they seek to defeat Sale Sharks on home soil.Both sides come into the match having tasted defeat on the opening weekend of the new season and Johnson’s inclusion in place of Linde van der Velden is one of the big talking points from the hosts’ announcement.Hayes, captain for the Men’s team’s promotion to the Championship in 2010, made his return to Sandy Park this summer to join Susie ...