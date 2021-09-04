Harries kills off Sharks for away day spoils

By SAM BRETT

Sale ..................24Worcester ......29WORCESTER Warriors come out on top in their visit to Heywood Road to kick off their season with a bonus-point win.Led by new captain Caity Mattinson, Warriors took the initiative early and piled on the pressure but the Sharks defence was able to stand firm and only concede a Vicky Foxwell penalty as the attack abated.Sale’s response was immediate. A blistering take from the kick-off saw Sharks penetrate deep into Worcester territory and force a penalty that allowed Vicky Irwin to even the score.This back-and-forth cont...