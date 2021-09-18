Hartpury make the profligate Sharks pay price

By NATHAN ROCHE

Sale ..................21Glo-Hartpury 45SALE SHARKS were left to rue a wasteful first half as Gloucester-Hartpury came out on top in their visit to Heywood Road.There were several occasions in the first half where the Sharks undoubtedly had Gloucester on the backfoot. As the visitors’ penalty count steadily crept up, it seemed certain that Sharks were to cross the whitewash soon.But too often the home side failed to land the finishing blow, consecutive penalties conceded deep in Gloucester territory letting them off the hook and the visitors made them pay.Fi...