Saracens on the rampage as they avoid ‘banana skin’

By WILL ROBERTS

Saracens .........66pts

Tries: Senft 9, 24; McMillan 18, Gregson 30, 80; Campbell 35, Gondwe 43, Packer 52, B Cleall 62, Hunt 73

Conversions: Harrison 9, 18, 24, 30, 35, 43, 62, 73

Sale ...................14pts

Tries: Rigoni 33, Stefan 49

Conversions: Wilkins 33, 49

SARACENS confirmed a home semi-final with a bonus point win to seal second place in the table by scoring 10 tries at StoneX ahead of a meeting with Harlequins on Saturday.

Tries from Louise McMillan, Marlie Packer, Akina Gondwe, May Campbell, Bryony Cleall plus two from Gabrielle Senft and Sydney G...