Saracens on the rampage as they avoid ‘banana skin’

By WILL ROBERTS
Saracens .........66pts
Tries: Senft 9, 24; McMillan 18, Gregson 30, 80; Campbell 35, Gondwe 43, Packer 52, B Cleall 62, Hunt 73
Conversions: Harrison 9, 18, 24, 30, 35, 43, 62, 73
Sale ...................14pts
Tries: Rigoni 33, Stefan 49
Conversions: Wilkins 33, 49
SARACENS confirmed a home semi-final with a bonus point win to seal second place in the table by scoring 10 tries at StoneX ahead of a meeting with Harlequins on Saturday.
Tries from Louise McMillan, Marlie Packer, Akina Gondwe, May Campbell, Bryony Cleall plus two from Gabrielle Senft and Sydney G...
