Cool Helena Rowland seals it for Loughborough with last-gasp kick

By Mark Docherty
Loughborough 36pts
Tries: Treder 8, 36, Scarratt 11, Rowland 15, Campion 57
Conversions: Rowland 8, 11, 36, 57
Drop-goal: Rowland 79
Trailfinders .... 34pts
Tries: Beukeboom 4, Inman 18, Zackary 22, Thomson 61, Schell 66
Conversions: Schell 22, 61, 66
Penalty: Schell 70
Helena Rowland sealed a mercurial performance with a last gasp drop-goal to see off a Trailfinders comeback and end Loughborough’s season with a dramatic win.
Farewells were on the agenda in an emotional evening at Franklin’s Gardens as Trailfinders’ Rowena Burnfield concluded a career encompassing 50 Engl...
