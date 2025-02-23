Cool Helena Rowland seals it for Loughborough with last-gasp kick

By Mark Docherty

Loughborough 36pts

Tries: Treder 8, 36, Scarratt 11, Rowland 15, Campion 57

Conversions: Rowland 8, 11, 36, 57

Drop-goal: Rowland 79

Trailfinders .... 34pts

Tries: Beukeboom 4, Inman 18, Zackary 22, Thomson 61, Schell 66

Conversions: Schell 22, 61, 66

Penalty: Schell 70

Helena Rowland sealed a mercurial performance with a last gasp drop-goal to see off a Trailfinders comeback and end Loughborough’s season with a dramatic win.

Farewells were on the agenda in an emotional evening at Franklin’s Gardens as Trailfinders’ Rowena Burnfield concluded a career encompassing 50 Engl...