Wall times it perfectly to snatch it at the death

By LUKE JARMYN

Leicester .............................19pts

Tries: McBrien 18, Gallagher 30, M Jones 50

Conversions: Gallagher 19, 31

Exeter ................................. 24pts

Tries: Rogers 4, Wall 13, 80+2; Tuttosi 62

Conversions: McGoverne 5, 14

EXETER lock Dorothy Wall dotted down amid a bundle of bodies to break the deadlock in the final play and give Chiefs an end of season victory at Welford Road.

Wall’s second try with the clock in the red gave Susie Appleby’s side a much-needed boost after their hopes of qualifying for the play-offs slipped away wi...