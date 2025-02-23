Wall times it perfectly to snatch it at the death

By LUKE JARMYN
Leicester .............................19pts
Tries: McBrien 18, Gallagher 30, M Jones 50
Conversions: Gallagher 19, 31
Exeter ................................. 24pts
Tries: Rogers 4, Wall 13, 80+2; Tuttosi 62
Conversions: McGoverne 5, 14
EXETER lock Dorothy Wall dotted down amid a bundle of bodies to break the deadlock in the final play and give Chiefs an end of season victory at Welford Road.
Wall’s second try with the clock in the red gave Susie Appleby’s side a much-needed boost after their hopes of qualifying for the play-offs slipped away wi...
