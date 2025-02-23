Gloucester-Hartpury hitting form at the right time – Sarah Beckett

By Harry Scott-Munro

Gloucester-H..52pts

Tries: Hunt 20, Aldcroft 24, N Jones 39, 44; Venner 52, Beckett 61, Hendy 66, Else 79

Conversions: Sing 21, 25, 39, 62, 67, 79

Harlequins ....... 12pts

Tries: C Powell 40, Parry 55

Conversion: Tuima 56

Gloucester-Hartpury secured a big win at home against Harlequins to end the regular season on a high ahead of next weekend’s semi-final showdown with Bristol.

The back-to-back reigning champions crossed for eight tries and player of the match Sarah Beckett. who grabbed the sixth, says her side are finding form at just the right time.

“Hopefully we’re...