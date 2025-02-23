Gloucester-Hartpury hitting form at the right time – Sarah Beckett

By Harry Scott-Munro
Gloucester-H..52pts
Tries: Hunt 20, Aldcroft 24, N Jones 39, 44; Venner 52, Beckett 61, Hendy 66, Else 79
Conversions: Sing 21, 25, 39, 62, 67, 79
Harlequins ....... 12pts
Tries: C Powell 40, Parry 55
Conversion: Tuima 56
Gloucester-Hartpury secured a big win at home against Harlequins to end the regular season on a high ahead of next weekend’s semi-final showdown with Bristol.
The back-to-back reigning champions crossed for eight tries and player of the match Sarah Beckett. who grabbed the sixth, says her side are finding form at just the right time.
“Hopefully we’re...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login