Chiefs blown away by classy Saracens

■ By WILLIAM ROBERTS

Saracens .............. 21pts

Tries: Bridger 12, Campbell 31, P Cleall 37

Conversions: Harrison 12, 31, 37

Exeter .................... 12pts

Tries: McGillivray 8, MacDonald 55

Conversions: McGoverne 55

SARACENS booked their place in the play-offs with this gritty win against Exeter Chiefs at the StoneX Stadium.

In tricky conditions, the Londoners managed to come back from an early Exeter score to put the Chiefs out of PWR title contention and seal a spot in the semi-finals.

Exeter started on the front foot with an early score. After some dominant ...