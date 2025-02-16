Balogun lifts Bristol to new heights

■ By STEWART McCULOUGH

Harlequins ...... 10

Bristol ..............19

BRISTOL are still in the play-off conversation with following this impressive victory at The Stoop.

The Bears scored three tries through Phoebe Murray, Alisha Joyce-Butchers and Sarah Bern. Controlled throughout the 80 minutes, Amber Reed’s experience came to the fore in the backline, while Christiana Balogun was a colossal presence in the pack.

“The four points was the most important thing and we did everything we could do to keep the pressure on Exeter,” said Bristol head coach Dave Ward....