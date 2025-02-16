PWR: Leicester Tigers outlast Trailfinders in 88 point thriller

By Ollie Aust

With play-off places out of reach for both sides, they put on an entertaining points fest with Tigers surviving a late scare to see out a well-earned victory over the side just above them in the table.

Star player, Leicester’s try-scoring centre Meg Jones said: “We came to give a statement and I felt we did that. We executed shape on shape and won the collision.”

The No.8s exchanged early tries, with Ealing captain Kate Zackary opening the scoring before Tiger’s Tahlia Brody levelled.

On 22 minutes, Ealing centre Jess Cooksey crashed over, with fly-half Julia Schell adding the...