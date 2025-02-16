Sale ……………….24 Gloucester-H.41

■ By SAM BYTHEWAY

GLOUCESTER-HARTPURY secured a home PWR semi-final with a bonus point victory at Sale. First-half tries from Zoe Aldcroft, Rachel Lund and Mia Venner set the visitors on the way.

Gloucester got off to a perfect start when their pack shoved Sale off their own scrum allowing Aldcroft to dot down for the opener.

Robyn Wilkins narrowed the gap with a penalty before Lund added her sides second minutes later after linking up brilliantly with scrum-half Meg Davies down the far wing.

Sale grew into the game and pressured the Gloucester defensive line but despite Pip...