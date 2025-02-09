Seven-try Bristol keep Chiefs quiet

■By STEWART MCCULLOUGH

Bristol ............... 45pts

Tries: Bevan 7, Maher 23 48, Atkin-Davies 29, 40, 54; Ward 67

Exeter ................17pts

Conversions: Bevan 7; Reed 29, 40, 48, 67

Treble: Lark Atkin-Davies

BRISTOL kept their play-off hopes alive with a seven-try victory at Ashton Gate.

Lark Atkin-Davies scored a hat-trick and USA sensation Ilona Maher crossed twice, with further scores coming from Keira Bevan and Abbie Ward.

Crucially for Bears, they denied Chiefs a try bonus-point which could be pivotal in their quest for a place in the top four.

“We k...