Seven-try Bristol keep Chiefs quiet

Bristol ............... 45pts
Tries: Bevan 7, Maher 23 48, Atkin-Davies 29, 40, 54; Ward 67
Exeter ................17pts
Conversions: Bevan 7; Reed 29, 40, 48, 67
Treble: Lark Atkin-Davies
BRISTOL kept their play-off hopes alive with a seven-try victory at Ashton Gate.
Lark Atkin-Davies scored a hat-trick and USA sensation Ilona Maher crossed twice, with further scores coming from Keira Bevan and Abbie Ward.
Crucially for Bears, they denied Chiefs a try bonus-point which could be pivotal in their quest for a place in the top four.
