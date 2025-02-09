Schell stars for Trailfinders

■By SAM BYTHEWAY

Sale ....................20pts

Trailfinders .....33pts

TRAILFINDERS narrowed the gap to sixth place with this bonus point victory on the road.

First-half tries from Julia Schell, Kate Zackary and Grace White put them in the driving seat before second half scores from Schell and Abi Burton secured the five points.

Trailfinders captain Zackary said: “I’d like to say I’m happy with our performance, we were frustrated by a few things but Sale put up a fight, they’re a tough battling team who are chasing points in every game and at th...