Leaders cement place at the top

■By SAM BYTHEWAY

Leicester ................ 7pts

Try: Gallagher 40 Conversion: Gallagher 41

Gloucester-H.......38pts

Tries: Davies 13, Castellucci 17, Penalty 39, H Jones 50, Buggy 61, Boag 73

Conversions: Sing 18, 62, 74

GLOUCESTER-Hartpury continued their unbeaten run in the PWR with a bonus-point victory at Welford Road.

First-half scores from Meg Davies and Carmen Castellucci, as well as a penalty try got the visitors well on the way to victory before second-half tries from Hannah Jones, Kathryn Buggy and Gillian Boag secured the win.

Gloucester second row Sarah Be...