Campbell hits burners for Saracens

By RORY MORROW

Trailfinders ..... 17pts

Tries: Wood 3, Inman 22, Cooksey 69 Conversion: Inman 4

Saracens .......... 31pts

Tries: Campbell 10, 76, 80; Cleall 32, G Evans 50 Conversions: MacDougall 11, 33; Blacklock 77

MAY Campbell scored a hat-trick as Saracens produced a super second half to pull away from a spirited Trailfinders and take a bonus-point win.

Initially, though, it was Trailfinders who made the early inroads: They only needed four minutes to boot the ball deep into the 22, for a 5m lineout. From which, prop Rori Wood tucked the ball securely under her arm and rumb...