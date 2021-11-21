In-form Williams adds to Llanelli’s misery

By PAUL HOPKINS

Llanelli.............. 19Swansea..........27SWANSEA survived a second-half scare to clinch victory and leave Llanelli winless after nine matches.The visitors deservedly opened the scoring when James Davies sent Harri Houston over.Swansea continued to attack and Charlie Davies took a line-out and fed Tom Sloane for a simple try.J Rhys Williams failed to make touch from a penalty, but a mistake by the home side enabled Gareth Rees to chip ahead to score.Rhys Cherry and Sloane were yellowcarded for a fight, and a professional foul by Houston earned him a spell on the ...