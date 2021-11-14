Merthyr rack up six of the best in late show

Premiership Cup

By DAFYDD HUGHES

Merthyr............. 61

Pontypridd.......32

MERTHYR went into overdrive in the second half as they hit their nearest rivals Pontypridd with six tries to power to a magnificent bonus-point victory at The Wern.

The visitors briefly led midway through the first half, but then suffered a major injury blow.

They lost their Wales Under-20 outside-half Ben Burnell with a serious shoulder injury, which required him leaving the field with the help of an oxygen mask for the pain.

The game had all the hallmarks of being an even contest before kick-off, with only ...