Joy for Jones on such a big day for Rhodri

By HUW THOMAS

Bridgend.................... 7 Llandovery.............27LLANDOVERY recorded their eighth win in nine Premiership Cup games to avenge their surprise loss to Bridgend on October 9.Euros Evans’ side stay in second in the western conference ahead of next week’s game against leaders Aberavon.Llandovery made nine changes from the side that beat Llanelli 54-12 but still had enough strength-in-depth to ride the home challenge.They chalked up four tries in their bonus-point win. Wing Aaron Warren, hooker Jamie Cox and scrum-half Dafydd Land all scored before the...