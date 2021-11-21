Wizards in top shape for showdown

By ROB COLE

Aberavon..............22 Carmarthan Q......... 17

ABERAVON will battle it out with Llandovery for the top spot in the Premiership Cup West division when they meet next weekend at Church Bank. The Wizards’ latest bonus-point win kept them two points clear of the Drovers at the top with one game to play, and it came despite a raft of injuries and regional call-ups.

Aberavon went ahead when young wing Aled Rees scored a try and then former Wales U20 wing Frankie Jones added a second. Chris Banfield converted the latter and the Wizards were 12-0 ahead at the break.

The Quins hit ba...