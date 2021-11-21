RGC overcome red alert to snatch victory

By JAMES LLOYD

Ebbw Vale............... 21 RGC.............................22

RGC continued their encouraging growth under head coach Ceri Jones with victory by the narrowest of margins, despite playing with 14 men for 65 minutes after captain Tom Hughes saw red.

The visitors led 10-7 at the break, but they lost Hughes after just 15 minutes when he was given his marching orders for a dangerous tackle.

Sam Rogers was still able to open the scoring for the visitors.

But Ebbw took the lead when Joe Beard ran under the posts and Evan Lloyd converted.

Dan Hill then saw yellow for the Steel...