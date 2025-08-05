Pete Ryan: Toby Booth’s coaching philosophy – building cultures and engaging with people

“Helping an athlete be their best — that’s what the job is all about.”

This gives you some insight into Toby Booth’s philosophy. A coach with an unorthodox path to the game, but one who has made a massive impact.

The role of a coach is vital, helping players navigate the treacherous roads of professional sport. Booth has years of wisdom behind him. He’s a coach who inspires, elevates talent, and leaves a lasting mark wherever he goes.

Foundations

Booth’s roots lie in Kent, where he attended Harvey Grammar. He later studied at St Mary’s, Twickenham. A qualified electrician, he made the switch to academia in the mid-1990s.

In today’s game, many coaches have professional playing experience. Booth competed not in grand stadiums but on mud-soaked pitches, where the love of the game is evident.

Whether in the back row or packing down at hooker, he turned out for Folkestone and the legendary Blackheath RFC.

Two clubs, one tough forward. It’s at grassroots clubs where a fondness for rugby first forms, and where the true spirit of the sport is found.

Community, friendship, and passion can be found in local clubhouses. All of these core values can be seen in the way he coaches. At London Irish, he began his coaching career.

London Irish

2002 marked Booth’s arrival at London Irish, working with the academy. He gradually worked his way up the ranks and became a part of the first team set-up.

Booth brought expertise to the set-piece and later became the forwards coach. In 2009, he was appointed to the top job as head coach.

That year London Irish reached the Premiership final in his debut season, powered by a top-three finish and a fearless play-off run.

His tenure at London Irish was fruitful, making three consecutive Heineken Cups and reaching a Challenge Cup Final.

It was a successful era for Booth, not only with the Exiles but with the England Saxons, where the team won the 2008 Churchill Cup. London Irish was the beginning. Booth reflects on his affection for the club.

“I loved my time in London Irish. It’s where I grew up as a rugby coach, coaching every single role and department in the club, which was an excellent opportunity to learn, try new stuff, and work out what matters in being a good coach.

“Getting into a final was an awesome achievement, especially in my first year as head coach. It was built on great clarity and alignment between players, coaches, and all staff, and generally, we had a good time and enjoyed each other’s company a lot.

“We had a great balance and knew when it was time to be professional and hard-working while enjoying the ride at the same time.

“For example, sometimes, on a whim, we would replace training with a morning of bowling. Our bodies were sore, and our energy was low. We needed to get some vibe into the group.

“Those judgements are made only with experience and having a real finger on the pulse of what your group requires at any given time.

“The ability to build strong relationships between coaches and players ultimately says we trust you to prepare well, irrespective of having one less session.”

After nearly a decade at London Irish, Booth sought fresh challenges in a new environment.

Bath and Harlequins

His next move took him to Bath, where he worked under Gary Gold as a forwards coach before assuming the first team coach role. Throughout his time at Bath, the side performed well. The 2014–15 campaign saw Bath fall short, finishing runners-up in the Premiership final. Booth also helped guide them to two European Challenge Cup finals, adding memorable runs in 2014 and 2017. Booth influenced a lot of strong players at Bath who would go on to enjoy international honours.

Harlequins came calling after he departed Bath in 2019. Booth had a short stint at the club. Yet, he helped lay the foundations for a team that would be remarkably successful. Now, it was time for a new challenge. Booth crossed the Severn for a new horizon.

Coming to Wales

He took the reins at the Ospreys in the summer of 2020. In a time of transition, he stepped in to steady the ship and spark a new era. The team improved drastically throughout his time in Swansea, becoming the top-performing Welsh region. Booth got the best out of his team. In the 2023/24 season, Booth guided the club to the URC play-offs — a remarkable feat, as the team had been given only a 2% chance mid-season. It was the first time a Welsh side had made the play-offs since the URC’s rebrand.

Over recent years, Welsh rugby has been in a sombre place. At the time, the Ospreys making the play-offs was a shining light. That season, the Ospreys not only succeeded in the league but also enjoyed a stirring European run. Under the lights at a lively Brewery Field, they toppled Sale Sharks to reach the quarter-finals — a landmark moment. Booth reflects with pride on what they achieved in Swansea.

“When I arrived in the region, there was a lot of chaos. We were coming off the back of a season finishing last with only two wins, as well as Covid. To take the organisation and team to become a play-off team and compete well in both the European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, where we reached the knockout stages and won the first European knockout game in the region’s history, is something to be proud of.

“Not all success can be measured with trophies. The best articulation I can give was at a supporters’ club evening, where the supporters wanted to thank me for reinstalling hope! That is a big achievement. I am also pleased to have set the region up for future success at the time of my departure. I look forward to seeing what happens in that space.”

Booth knows both leagues inside out. He broke down the key differences between the Premiership and the URC.

“There is a significant difference between the URC and the Premiership. In addition to the resources and travel constraints, the biggest difference is how the game is refereed. Therefore, you have to adapt your approaches and beliefs accordingly. It is also different regarding logistics — getting your supporters to be able to come and watch you away from home. This certainly affects your group and your ability to be resilient.”

Working closely with a 2025 Lion

Over the years, Booth has worked with many tremendous talents. One of those is Jac Morgan. Morgan is an exceptional player who makes an impact whenever he’s on the pitch. He is a powerful runner, lion-hearted in defence, and a menace over the ball. Morgan is a vital member of the Ospreys set-up and Wales. He’s performed for club, country, and the British and Irish Lions. Booth talks about what makes him so special.

“From a performance point of view, I think he is very effective on both sides of the ball, which is rare in his position. He is extremely humble and willing to learn, and as a result, will only get better.

As a person, Jac always puts the team first, not himself, which suits his personality as a leader and gets him a lot of respect. He has a good feel for the human side. For example, when I left the Ospreys, he was the first person to phone me, no text message, no voice note, he picked up the phone and actually had a conversation. That tells you a lot about Jac Morgan.”

Today

Booth is a cerebral rugby mind with a lot of wisdom to impart. He is a World Rugby consultant to Hong Kong China which has qualified for the 2027 World Cup. Booth has a wealth of experience in rugby and performance. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for him.

“It is crucial to create the right environment in the right way with the right standards and behaviours to give talent its best opportunities to succeed. You have to shape that talent into a team, but if you want to be successful, you need engaged, talented people. Throughout my career, I have seen that the development of players and relationships are key.”

Booth doesn’t just coach rugby. He builds cultures. Wherever he goes next, that legacy will follow.

By Pete Ryan