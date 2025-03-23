Sharks…………..35 Zebre……………. 34

SPRINGBOK skipper Siya Kolisi scored two tries as the Sharks edged a nine-try thriller at Kings Park.

Kolisi finished off several forward drives to open the scoring before a sublime counterattack saw Makaing DTH van der Merwe, one

zole Mapimpi put Jurenzo Julius over for the second.

Gesi Alessandro collected a cross-field kick from Giovanni Montemauri for Zebre’s opening try. Giacomo Ferrari wormed his way over and Montemauri slotted a penalty to put Zebre ahead 17-14.

Kolisi, from a lineout maul, sniped down the right wing and sprinted 40m for his second try before Vincent K...